Not Available

At once a spoof and a homage to the Italian crime films of the seventies. It's an entire feature film's worth of material condensed into a glorious five minutes. There was a lot of thought put into how Neon Killer was constructed. The aging evokes not just 35mm but VHS too. The British actors don't only pretend to be Italian actors but badly dub themselves into English too. A glorious title sequence that pretends at being a 1986 Italian movie with the names of cast and crew translated into fake Italian equivalents. Vivid lighting changes from green to blue to red in successive scenes. There are a lot of cuts to keep it moving along and even the segues ring very true. There are so many gore shots that many of them get a mere second or two of screen time, death by fire, acid, drill, hammer, machete, electrocution, even a leg severing pendulum.