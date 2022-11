Not Available

In a world ruled by technocrats, what if technology fails? In a place where only the best ones survive, what if the wrong person is selected? It's a story about a dreamer. A dreamer that thinks freedom is colourful. It's a story about friendship, and a friend that doesn't believe. In a future where all humans are grown underneath the surface only the best will be selected to get up. To get up to "the greenth of freedom"...