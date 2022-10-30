Nephilim: True Stories of Satan, Fallen Angels, Giants, Aliens, Hybrids, Elongated Skulls & Nephilim

Nephilim: Origin of Genetic Evil takes a deep look at human genetics, elongated skulls, "Nephilim Skulls" ancient giants, "Nephilim giants" giant skulls (fragments) and Neanderthal skulls (genetically) -- all this in an EASY walk through of precise Hebrew, Babylonian - Sumerian, Egyptian & Book of Enoch accounts of Nephilim / Annunaki, Ancient Alien / Demons, Fallen Angels, and even the father of all lies --- Satan... From the depths of the underworld & Lucifer (Luciferian) occult of Hell's gates.... to the ancient pages of Biblical revelation and prophecy... to the very words of prophecy from the lips of Jesus Christ Himself....
