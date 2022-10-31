1949

Neptune's Daughter

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1949

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Scatterbrained Betty Barrett mistakes masseur Jack Spratt for Jose O'Rourke, the captain of the South American polo team. Spratt goes along with the charade, but the situation becomes more complicated when they fall in love. Meanwhile, Betty's sensible older sister Eve fears Betty's heart will be broken when Jose returns to South America. She arranges to meet with the real O'Rourke and love soon blossoms between them as well.

Cast

Esther WilliamsEve Barrett
Red SkeltonJack Spratt
Ricardo MontalbanJose O'Rourke
Betty GarrettBetty Barrett
Keenan WynnJoe Backett
Xavier CugatHimself

