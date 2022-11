Not Available

Neptune's Choice is Santos' self-described "letter to Amsterdam." With lush images, elliptical text and a haunting sound collage, this poetic work explores the artist's impressions of the cosmopolitan city. Defining Amsterdam through its historical and contemporary relation to water, Santos celebrates the rhythm and routines of the city from the point of view of an outsider. This work was created as an artist-in-residence project of the World Wide Video Festival.