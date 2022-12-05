Neraca Kasih

Not Available

After her husband passes away, Dameria is forced to give up her daughter, Sari, to be adopted by her aunt, the spinster/lawyer, Purwanti. Dameria remarries to Zainal and lives a good life. Later, she yearns for Sari who is now a grown up. Sari knows about her intention. Dameria visits her at school, takes her for walks and lunches. Ten years later, when Purwanti is overseas for business, Sari leaves for Medan to meet her biological mother. When she returns, Purwanti goes straight to Medan. A confrontation ensues but Purwanti lets Sari decide. The girl eventually chooses to stay with her biological mother. But as time goes by, Sari feels uncomfortable with the new atmosphere and finally returns to her aunt’s home.