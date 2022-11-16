Not Available

Samuel Goldwyn Films, Titmouse, and Fathom Events are excited to bring the theatrical premiere of the animated film Nerdland, to cinemas nationwide for a special one night event! Aspiring actor John (Paul Rudd) and wannabe screenwriter Elliot (Patton Oswalt) are slacker best friends who have seen their dreams of stardom fizzle. With their 30th birthdays looming, they set out on a mission to become famous in the 24/7, celebrity-obsessed world. Through it all, our disheartened duo inadvertently become key witnesses in a high profile crime that sets the news cycle on fire, making them household names... but only if they can survive the infamy and worldwide shame.