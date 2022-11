Not Available

New mom battles the evil lurking within as her adulterous husband hides a dark secret that may lead to the human extinction. After a freak accident during her baby shower, Allison, a dedicated nurse, is rushed to the hospital. After the premature birth of her son Neron, strange events emerge: illusions, vivid dreams, and unexplained killings. The events are linked back to Neron as Allison is taken by sudden premonitions that reveal the victims of her son's next choice.