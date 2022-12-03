Nervosa: Rock In Rio 2019

Not Available

Women have increasingly become prominent on all scenes, and the national metal scene is no exception. Nervosa Band is a good example of this. Created in 2010, the power trio from São Paulo formed by Prika Amaral (guitar and vocals), Fernanda Lira (vocal and bass) and Luana Dametto (drums) has released three studio albums: Victim of Yourself (2014), Agony (2016) and Downfall of Mankind (2018), all on the Austrian label Napalm Records. Despite their short career, Nervosa was compared with classic trash metal bands such as Slayer, Sepultura, and Exodus. Nervosa's latest project, released in 2018, is the album Downfall of Mankind, which adds death metal elements to the band's soundscape. Although their lyrics are in English, most of them focus on Brazilian social problems, namely, corruption and politics.