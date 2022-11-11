Not Available

Two women faced different housing problems. One lives in a barrack, where all ceilings have rotted and the ceiling is about to collapse - but the house is not considered emergency. Across the road is another quarter. In it - strong houses, walls in four bricks. But they should be demolished. One of the residents does not agree to move. She intends to fight for her house to the end. The film is about how, in modern urban policy, profit increasingly begins to prevail over logic and justice.