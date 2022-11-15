Неспоразум

Not Available

Two young people are in innocent love. Love, and harmony. In this idyllic story, third person get involved. Seeking for piece of love. It would be a an everyday love drama, but if the two lovers are Serb and Albanian in the divided city, and the spokeswoman of KFOR wants Serbian, things really can get out of control. Stories of illicit love affairs have become part of folklore, but what happens when love causes the war? And when he starts, a war is nothing but a carnival of the hate.