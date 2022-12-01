Ness un Nesija

Not Available

Ness and Nijaya' is the first Latvian full-length animation film. The story of the love of the Ness of Lake Ness in Lake Lohnes and the Lake of Inesh. According to Wick's book "The Great Day of the Underwater Bar". For 10,000 years, they have been separated by a rock cliff, and underwater under the guidance of Barakud, a mistress of Murena, and the Dwarf Dune Rūķīša, is preparing for the Great Event - the rescue of Nesia and Nesa. Though the task is complicated by the fading ecological problems and landlords - the still irresponsible behavior of the people, they act wisely and vigorously and win! Ness and Nijah meet and are happy.