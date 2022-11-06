Not Available

Karunamurthy (Kitty) an honest man and the Home Minister of the state of Tamil Nadu is forced to help the terrorists to kill the Governor. Nethaaji (Sarathkumar) a journalist and a press owner runs a newspaper called 'India'. He comes to know that the Home Minister is involved in the Governor's murder and tries to investigate it. In the course of his investigation he too gets involved with the terrorists and is forced to kidnap the scientist Shivashankari. Now the police are out to get Nethaaji. Nethaaji runs from pillar to post to prove himself innocent. Will he be able to prove himself innocent? Will he be able to expose the sinister plans of the terrorists, or will he pay the prize for a crime which he never committed?