The story revolves around Chakravarthy (Older Rajini) who is a successful textile businessman in Coimbatore. He is a great womaniser (perhaps his only weakness) and picks up any women he wants. He has wife Meenakshi (Lakshmi), his son Santosh (also Rajini) and his daughter Sangeetha (Vijayashanthi). It doesn't take long for Santosh to find his father's provocative behavior and tries to mend his father's ways. Radha (Saritha) gets introduced as a candidate for PRO (Public Relations Officer) interview and eventually gets selected and is sent to Hong Kong for training. Chakravarthy unable to tolerate his son's growing menace also sets off to Hong Kong for a vacation. Here he meets Radha and at one point ends up raping her. Chakravarthy flies back to India where he is met with a number of changes which all points out to the new General Manager.