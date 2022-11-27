Not Available

“Netski. The Universe of the Net” is the first opening movie of the Netski franchise. The Universe of the Net will be introduced to the audience and its sapient beings called netski. On the archaic planet lives 13-year-old Vince and his sister Linka. They once found out that their scientist parents didn’t really die, but abandoned them to create a terrible weapon. In the dangerous journey across the Net, the kids learn the real truth: their parents were kidnapped by the virus Quant. After exciting adventures they find Quant, ruin his evil plans to destroy the Universe, and save their parents.