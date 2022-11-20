Neung buak neung pen soon

Not Available

Thai crime-comedy-drama film written and directed by Danny Pang of the Pang Brothers. It is Danny Pang's solo directorial debut, and is part of the loose "Bangkok Trilogy" by the Pangs that also includes Bangkok Dangerous (1999) and One Take Only (2003). Somchai (Pierre Png), a debt-ridden gambling addict, goes to the top of a building to commit suicide and finds a young woman, Go-go (Arisara Wongchalee), standing on the ledge ready to do the same. Rather than going through with the plans for death, the two talk and decide that there's nothing they can't do, since they had decided to die. So they embark on a crime spree, starting out by eating in a restaurant and not paying the bill, then stealing a car and crashing it for fun. They rob a convenience store, and are pursued by the police, and the gangsters Somchai pursue the couple as well.