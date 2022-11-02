Neurosis: A Sun That Never Sets

Not Available

For the first time in history, a record has been transferred to the DVD format in its entirety! Accompanied by incredible visuals that the band's live set is known for, A SUN THAT NEVER SETS DVD is the complete Neurosis experience. Like listening to glorious shades of light, in all their contrasting degrees, Neurosis' seventh album blends unprecedented beauty and radiance with their classic use of dynamics and power. From Relapse Records. Tracklist: 01. Erode 02. The Tide 03. From The Hill 04. A Sun That Never Sets 05. Falling Unknown 06. From Where Its Roots Run 07. Crawl Back In 08. Watchfire 09. Resound 10. Stones From The Sky