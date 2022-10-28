Not Available

Never a Dull Moment is a film based on the photography and autobiography of Sam Waagenaar. The autobiography sketches a life filled with surprising turns by a bon-vivant who loved traveling and who – apparently without planning in advance – successfully rolled from one job to another. With the title of his unpublished autobiography Never a Dull Moment, Sam Waagenaar also provided a striking and succinct description of his own life. In the 1930s and 1940s, he was publicity manager for MGM, operetta singer in France and correspondent and actor in Hollywood. As war correspondent, he was present at the liberation of Paris and Auschwitz. From those years on, he developed in photography and from 1946 he travelled the whole world as a journalist/photographer. The life story of Sam Waagenaar provides an insight into how he looked at the world and how he experienced a series of events in the 20th century.