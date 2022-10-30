Not Available

Imagine a kingdom where an entire populace is being devastated by an invisible plague, leaving only children to reign. Here, hundreds of thousands of children are raising children and are left to fend for themselves in a cruel and frightening world. This is not a fairy tale. This kingdom is Swaziland, Africa's last remaining absolute monarchy. It has the highest rate of HIV/AIDS in the world, leaving 1/3 of its population orphaned or vulnerable. Without radical intervention to this preventable disease, there will be NO ADULTS in Swaziland by the year 2030. NEVER A NEVERLAND documents the reality of a kingdom moving towards extinction and the hope of a people working to ensure that Swaziland never becomes a 'Neverland'.