With his peg leg and pirate outfit, nothing can stop him! Never Been Done documents how Jon Comer became the first professional skateboarder to have a prosthetic leg. His story is moving, funny, and inspiring. This guy is nothing short of amazing because he rules! It's got sweet footage of Comer tearing it up! There's even footage of him skating a ramp on fire with a peg leg and dressed up as a pirate! His story is one of a kind!