Never Ending Peace And Love

Not Available

A Nepalese woman named Chandra spends six years in a mental hospital after she was mistakenly accused of losing her mind. Tackles the human rights of foreign laborers in Korea. N.E.P.A.L is part of the South Korean omnibus film, If You Were Me. Comprising six short films directed by six prominent Korean directors and commissioned by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, If You Were Me deals with discrimination in the country. The directors were given free rein with regards to subject and style.