Never Ending Space Ritual - History of Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.

The History of Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., told through a collection of rare live performances. Disk 1 tracks the band through their first decade from 1998 to 2007 telling the ongoing story through rare live videos including the very early rare footage. Featuring many special guests appearances from Mani Neumeier (Guru Guru), Afrirampo, Yoshida Tatsuya (Ruins), Yamazaki Maso (Masonna), Kuriyama Jun (ex Ox), etc. Disk 2 includes a historic performance of "La Novia" with Occitan queen of song Rosina De Peira, "Pink Lady Lemonade" medley of the many different versions from 1999 to 2007, the 2004 version of "Dark Star Blues", the 1999 version of "Dark Stars In The Dazzling Sky (a.k.a. Blue Velvet Blues)" and exclusive interview with Kawabata Makoto. Also live clips of other AMT-related units like Acid Mothers Temple & The Cosmic Inferno, Acid Mothers Temple SWR, Acid Mothers Gong, Acid Mothers Guru Guru, etc.