They say everyone collects something. At what point does owning a few things become a collection? At what point does a collection spill over into hoarding? Never Enough sets out to understand the mindset and addictive nature of extreme collecting. Director and obsessive record collector Doug Brown, explores collecting from a collector's perspective, peeking into the hearts of people's desire to find that one elusive item. Is this a product of consumerism or the trait of hunting and collecting carried on from man's earliest time? Brown explores the genesis, growth and ultimate end of what it's like to live for the next find. Whether it's Legos, Cadillacs, or My Little Ponies, the competition to have the most is a common and complex pursuit.