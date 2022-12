Not Available

Musical charting the fortunes of an unlikely Take That tribute band as they try to follow in their idols footsteps. Set in Manchester and filmed live at the Manchester Opera House, the show follows Ash and his best mates as they try to bring their dreams alive, realising along the way that sometimes pretending to be someone else can help you discover who you are. Featuring many Take That hits including: 'Relight My Fire', 'Stay' and 'Never Forget'.