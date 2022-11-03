Not Available

Paul Quinn's Never Get Outta the Boat is a drama about recovering addicts. Cesar (Lombardo Boyar), Frnaky (Darren Burrows), and Joe (Nick Gillie) are residents of a halfway house for recovering addicts. Into their world comes rock star Soren (Sebastian Roche). Brandon (Harry J. Lennix) and William (Thomas Jefferson Byrd) arte the counselors who attempt to keep the men from falling back into their self-destructive lifestyles. Never Get Outta the Boat was screened at the Toronto Film Festvial.