Not Available

Sixteen-year-old Eitan wants to live in Amona where he was born, but that territory is still disputed. The most persevering squatter, he builds a house out of stones there together with his friends, which without any fuss gets destroyed by the police. "Never Locked" - a film with that name eloquently describes Eitan’s dream house - explores the question of whether people can live where they want and are able to live in their own country, of what makes places home, and talks about the feeling of being at home itself.