Never Look Back

2000

Jailed ex-fighter Donavan Wallace strikes a deal with the prison warden for early parole - he is to go into a town to pick up a mysterious crate. He finds himself framed for the murder of a local waitress but before being thrown behind bars once again he is able to retrieve, and then hide, the crate. Donavan manages to break free from jail but finds himself pursued by various conspirators who are after the contents of the crate