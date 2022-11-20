Not Available

Never Not Part 2 takes a deeper look at snowboarding, going beyond the action, the tricks, & the travel to expose the people behind the progression. By elevating the voices and viewpoints of the worldâ€™s best riders, this film taps into the snowboarding spirit, exposing audiences to the sportâ€™s unique culture and characters. Getting up close and personal with the riders, we learn what it takes and what it means to realize your potential and live the snowboard dream. Exploring the creativity and ambition that drives these riders, snowboarding expands. It becomes a metaphor for freedom and an inspiration to pursue your passions whatever they may be.