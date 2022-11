Not Available

Keisha Ceylon (played by EMILY HAMPSHIRE) is a psychic. At least, that’s what she passes herself off as. Her real powers have more to do with separating troubled families from their money than actually seeing into the netherworld. When Keisha targets the family of the missing Ellie Garfield (played by DIANE D’AQUILA) she becomes entangled in the dark secrets of Ellis’s husband Wendell Garfield (played by ERIC ROBERTS) and his daughter Melissa (played by KATIE BOLAND).