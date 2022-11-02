Not Available

Danny; a science teacher, tries to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Ruth, who has dumped him to become an actress in Hollywood. Stumbling into an LA theater during auditions asking: "Is this the audition for Macbeth?" he starts a series of unfortunate events that not only curse the production, but his ex-girlfriend as well, all but ruining his chance for love. Never Say Macbeth is a high-spirited no holds barred comedy about the biggest taboo in theater. Macbeth is believed to be cursed because it is the only Shakespeare play based on black magic and witchcraft, which is why this film, Never Say Macbeth, is also cursed.