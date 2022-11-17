Never See Her Again

Not Available

Casey Paulson has endured a lot in her short teenage years. Once a popular cheerleader, her life is turned upside down after a house fire takes the life of her father and leaves her with very little hair. Former friends become bullies and boys avoid her until popular girl Reagan befriends Casey and helps her get her confidence back. But when Casey has the chance to win Most Inspiring Student, the competition reveals Casey’s deadly intentions to win at all costs.