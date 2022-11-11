Not Available

In Never Shall We Be Enslaved, award winning director Kyi Soe Tun focuses a Burmese lens on events at the end of the Burmese Kingdom and the beginning of British rule in the late 1880s. Britain has control of India and most of Burma, but the last monarch tries to postpone the inevitable by concessions to British interests and by attempting to play the French against their colonial rivals. In the war-torn atmosphere of this end game war, a Bamar commander falls in love with a Shan princess, although their peoples traditionally are enemies.