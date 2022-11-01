Not Available

Never Sock a Baby

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fleischer Studios

Popeye spanks Swee'pea and sends him to bed without supper. He wrestles with his conscience over this, while Swee'pea packs a bundle and runs away from home. They apparently live in the wilderness, since Swee'pea crosses a rope bridge that collapses, narrowly misses a landslide, and is soon on a narrow mountain path. Popeye finds him and rescues him from a waterfall but his spinach can is empty. Fortunately, this was all a bad dream from Popeye's conscience.

Cast

Margie HinesOlive Oyl
Jack MercerPopeye

