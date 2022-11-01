Never Sock a Baby

Not Available

Popeye spanks Swee'pea and sends him to bed without supper. He wrestles with his conscience over this, while Swee'pea packs a bundle and runs away from home. They apparently live in the wilderness, since Swee'pea crosses a rope bridge that collapses, narrowly misses a landslide, and is soon on a narrow mountain path. Popeye finds him and rescues him from a waterfall but his spinach can is empty. Fortunately, this was all a bad dream from Popeye's conscience.