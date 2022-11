Not Available

The zany, madcap Never Too Young To Rock was made at the high point of glam rock in 1975. It offers a unique opportunity to experience the driving, feelgood sounds of the era’s top pop combos in their pomp. From the infectious choruses of Mud’s ‘Tiger Feet’ and ‘The Cat Crept In’, through the catchy doo-wop of The Rubettes, to percussive anthems like The Glitter Band’s ‘Angel Face’, this film provides aural nostalgia at its most intense.