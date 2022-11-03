1921

Never Weaken

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 21st, 1921

Studio

Rolin Films

Our hero (Lloyd) is infatuated with a girl in the next office. In order to drum up business for her boss, an osteopath, he gets an actor friend to pretend injuries that the doctor "cures", thereby building a reputation. When he hears that his girl is marrying another, he decides to commit suicide and spends the bulk of the film in thrilling, failed attempts.

Cast

Mildred DavisThe Girl
Roy BrooksThe Other Man
Mark JonesThe Acrobat
Charles StevensonThe Police Force
Harold LloydThe Boy

