Never Weaken

Our hero (Lloyd) is infatuated with a girl in the next office. In order to drum up business for her boss, an osteopath, he gets an actor friend to pretend injuries that the doctor "cures", thereby building a reputation. When he hears that his girl is marrying another, he decides to commit suicide and spends the bulk of the film in thrilling, failed attempts.
|Mildred Davis
|The Girl
|Roy Brooks
|The Other Man
|Mark Jones
|The Acrobat
|Charles Stevenson
|The Police Force
|Harold Lloyd
|The Boy
