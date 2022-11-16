Not Available

Damion Dietz's NEVERLAND is a dark, modernized, and highly original retelling of the childhood classic PETER PAN. In this version, Peter (Rick Sparks) is a juvenile delinquent, Tinkerbell (Kari... Peter takes Wendy to Neverland — a burnt-out suburban amusement park populated by drag queens, drug addicts, prostitutes and such — the ultimate fantasy-adventure becomes a fascinating nightmare in this bold retelling of the Peter Pan story.