Nevermore: The Year of the Voyager

DVD 1 Main Show - Live at the Zeche Bochum, Germany, October 11th, 2006 (21 songs captured live) DVD 2 Gigantour - Live at the Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada, September 2nd, 2005 (2 songs captured live) Metal Mania Festival - Live at the Spodek, Katowice, Poland, March 4th, 2006 (4 songs captured live) Wacken - Live at the Wacken Open Air, Germany, August 4th, 2006 (4 songs captured live) Century Media USA 10th Anniversary Party - Live at The Roxy, LA, September 28th, 2001 (2 songs captured live) Plus promotional videos for the songs: 13. What Tomorrow Knows 14. Next In Line 15. Believe In Nothing 16. I, Voyager 17. Enemies Of Reality 18. Final Product 19. Born 20. Narcosynthesis (live promo video) * Plus an interview with Warrel Dane!