Lisbon, 1943. While ordering the departure of trains loaded with essential products towards Nazi Germany, Salazar’s government establishes the rationing of goods. In Portugal, thousands of workers are protesting against ‘hunger wages’. Paulo and Luísa, antifascist resistants, have lived together for several years. They are preparing to secretly or ganize a strike at the stowage. “At 6 at Adelino’s cafe.” In 20 years of militancy, Paul was never late. But, as the day progresses, the contradictions deepen. “Fog” is a free adaptation of “Fog in the City”, short story by Mário Dionísio.