Usually, Dik Trom thinks of only two things: food and mischief. He is always pulling pranks with his friends, driving local police officer Flipse to despair. But now Dik and his friends have decided to better their lives in an effort to get blind Nelly eye surgery. 'New Adventures of Dik Trom' made the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running Dutch film; it played in multiple theatres for over 28 years.