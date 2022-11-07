New Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Not Available

Stow Falls needs a new recreation center and the local merchants have decided to donate money if the kids clean up the town. For each clean up chore, the kids receive a token and the one with the most tokens wins two summer passes to the town's new amusement park. When Tom Sawyer (Phillip Van Dyke) hears this, he's up to his old pranks and convinces the kids in the neighborhood to do all the chores and turn over the tokens to him. But Joe, a charming villain, is really planning to steal all the town's money. When Tom discovers the town is in danger, he and his friends attempt to foil Joe's escape.