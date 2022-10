Not Available

Alicia (Mia Kirshner) is a poor girl starting college. Hadley (Meredith Monroe), Julianne (Rachel True) and Sydney (Dominique Swain) are three well-off girls in a row house. Classes begin and Alicia is paired with Hadley to work on a sociology class project. At first rejected, Alicia is finally accepted into Hadley's clique where she is introduced to a world of privilege and dangerous thrills. But her attempts to become one of them ultimately land her in the hospital.