Not Available

New Blood

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mercury Home Entertainment

One morning, the cops find eight dead bodies, gunshot victims, near a farmhouse. They also find a wounded man who tells the story of what happened. He is Alan White, the father of a young woman awaiting a heart transplant. The night before, his wounded son Danny has come to him with a tale of a kidnapping gone wrong. Danny, whom Alan hasn't seen for eight years, offers a deal: if Alan will pose as a kidnapping victim, which will lead to his death, Danny will donate his heart for his sister's transplant. If Alan refuses, then Danny and his friends, the "new blood" hired to help with the kidnapping, will die. What will Alan do, and what's really going on here.

Cast

Carrie-Anne Moss
John Hurt
Joe Pantoliano
Nick Moran
Shawn Wayans

View Full Cast >

Images