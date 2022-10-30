New Blood Rising

Not Available

Jade, her sister Ophelia, and brother Bryce, are the last three vampires in the world. They come into this small town to figure out a plan to restore their bloodline and raise an army of vampires. Jade says she needs someone with pure and innocent blood to restore balance to the family and for Jade to take over the world. Bryce finds a young girl named Brie, who is exactly what Jade wants. The one thing standing in the way of Jade's plan, is the group of vampire hunters that just moved in next to Brie's house. The Hunters are lead by Archer, and is followed by Karver, Riley, and Ash. Their lone goal is to protect Brie from Jade and her siblings and finally put an end to the vampires.