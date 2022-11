Not Available

A model training center is set up by Lady Rose, which aims to provide sex partners for men with high social status. However, Lady Rose's main purpose is to blackmail the reputable men for money. A fashion show of undergarment is held, Lady Rose's models appear in their sexiest and most seductive underwear, and men cannot stop looking for partners. The dirty business of Lady Rose is finally exposed and shakes up the city when a model is killed...