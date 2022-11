Not Available

There are many new couples in Jakarta. All of them have one thing in common: They are all alienated from each other. Like the couple in this story. They have to face a situation where there might be a burglar breaking into their house. At that moment they realise that they don’t have any of neighbours' number to call for help. In fact they don’t know them at all. But they know their life gossips, though. It could be a funny situation. But can you laugh at yourself easily?