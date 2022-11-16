New Délire

Not Available

Take a Bollywood film--a good Bolllywood film--with action, emotion, suspense, and laughter. With Indian actors who act, dance, sing and smother themselves with tomato sauce when feigning a bloody head wound. Now, watch the image with the sound turned down! And let Pascal Legitimus and Eric Le Roch re-invent a story, recreate the sounds and the atmosphere, rewrite the lyrics to the songs. They'll give a new meaning to the film, helped in doing so by many well-known actors, who'll lend their voices to the Indian actors on screen. This diversion isn't a danger to your health. You simply risk killing yourself laughing!