New Dimension

A climbing documentary about a young Slovenian climber, Natalija Gros, discovering new dimensions in climbing. From the urban and temperamental streets of Buenos Aires and vast pampas to extraordinary landscapes of Patagonia you find variety of objects and shapes to climb. Urban style bouldering is one of the latest free climbing disciplines, exploring possibilities of urban environment as a test bed for a climber's imagination and competence. Natalija Gros goes even further and pursue for new dimensions in nature as well. She unleashes the child in herself and embraces the freedom of climbing. She can climb wherever she wants on her favorite playground all around this beautiful Argentina.