New Fist of Fury

A brother and sister escape from Japanese-occupied Shanghai to Japanese-occupied Taiwan, to stay with their grandfather who runs a Kung-Fu school there. However, the master of a Japanese Kung-Fu school in Taiwan has designs on bringing all other schools on the island under his domination, and part of his plan involves the murder of the siblings' grandfather.
|Nora Miao
|Mao Li Er / Miss Lee
|Chan Sing
|Okimura
|Henry Luk Yat-Lung
|Lon Si Chun
|Yi Ming
|Master Su
|Suen Lam
|Taiwan Police captain Lin
|Liu Ming
|Ah Lung's mother
