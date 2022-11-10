Not Available

New Fist of Fury

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lo Wei Motion Picture Co.

A brother and sister escape from Japanese-occupied Shanghai to Japanese-occupied Taiwan, to stay with their grandfather who runs a Kung-Fu school there. However, the master of a Japanese Kung-Fu school in Taiwan has designs on bringing all other schools on the island under his domination, and part of his plan involves the murder of the siblings' grandfather.

Cast

Nora MiaoMao Li Er / Miss Lee
Chan SingOkimura
Henry Luk Yat-LungLon Si Chun
Yi MingMaster Su
Suen LamTaiwan Police captain Lin
Liu MingAh Lung's mother

Images