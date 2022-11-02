New Fist of the North Star: The Forbidden Fist

Not Available

The Last Land has crumbled at the hands of Kenshiro, but in order to save the young Lord Doha, the powerful hero must travel through a land haunted by murderous demons in this sequel to the hit anime Fist of the North Star. Lord Doha has fallen ill, and if he doesn't receive a rare serum within a few short days he will certainly die. Though the serum is a two-day trip in both directions, Sara reveals that there is a shorter path running through Cliffland but it is haunted by vicious demons. As Kenshiro bravely makes way for the dreaded Cliffland, a new fighter named Seiji arrives in Last Land pursued by evil Clifflanders and vowing to reclaim Sanga's legacy.