New Fist of the North Star: The Forbidden Fist

  • Action
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shueisha

The Last Land has crumbled at the hands of Kenshiro, but in order to save the young Lord Doha, the powerful hero must travel through a land haunted by murderous demons in this sequel to the hit anime Fist of the North Star. Lord Doha has fallen ill, and if he doesn't receive a rare serum within a few short days he will certainly die. Though the serum is a two-day trip in both directions, Sara reveals that there is a shorter path running through Cliffland but it is haunted by vicious demons. As Kenshiro bravely makes way for the dreaded Cliffland, a new fighter named Seiji arrives in Last Land pursued by evil Clifflanders and vowing to reclaim Sanga's legacy.

Cast

