Not Available

Destruction and betrayal take center stage in the latest installment of the New Fist of the North Star series. When Kenshiro returns to find the city in ruins and its citizens tormented, his pain is compounded when he is betrayed and imprisoned by Tobi. As Tobi prepares a brutal assault on Seiji, Kenshiro must summon all of his strength to break free and take put a halt to his former friend's destructive scheme.